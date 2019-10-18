UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Results

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman
Oct 18, 2019
TD Garden
Boston, Massachusetts
UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
5,630 – very weak
UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN2 – 9:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Dominick Reyes (11-0, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chris Weidman (14-4, #4 ranked light heavyweight)
Featherweights:
Yair Rodriguez (11-2, 1 NC, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-16, 1 NC, #14 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Greg Hardy (5-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ben Sosoli (7-2, 1 NC)
Lightweights:
Joe Lauzon (27-15, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Jonathan Pearce (7-3)
Women’s Flyweights:
Maycee Barber (7-1-1, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson (7-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Deron Winn (6-0, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (10-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked middleweight)
Prelims (ESPN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Charles Rosa (11-3, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Manny Bermudez (14-1, #20 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Molly McCann (9-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Diana Belbita (11-4)
Featherweights:
Kyle Bochniak (8-4, #50 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Woodson (6-0)
Bantamweights:
Randy Costa (4-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Boston Salmon (15-8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight)
Welterweights:
Court McGee (19-8, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady (9-0)
Middleweights:
Brendan Allen (12-3) vs Kevin Holland (15-4, #28 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Daniel Spitz (6-2, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (16-5-1)
