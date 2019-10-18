UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Results

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman

Oct 18, 2019

TD Garden

Boston, Massachusetts

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,630 – very weak

UFC on ESPN/FOX cards range between 8,400-6,400 points, with an average Fight Night card ranking 7,200





Main Card (ESPN2 – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Dominick Reyes (11-0, #13 ranked light heavyweight) vs Chris Weidman (14-4, #4 ranked light heavyweight)

Featherweights:

Yair Rodriguez (11-2, 1 NC, #9 ranked featherweight) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-16, 1 NC, #14 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Greg Hardy (5-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ben Sosoli (7-2, 1 NC)

Lightweights:

Joe Lauzon (27-15, #29 ranked lightweight) vs Jonathan Pearce (7-3)

Women’s Flyweights:

Maycee Barber (7-1-1, #4 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Gillian Robertson (7-3, #8 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Deron Winn (6-0, #40 ranked middleweight) vs Darren Stewart (10-4, 1 NC, #23 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN2 – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Charles Rosa (11-3, #54 ranked featherweight) vs Manny Bermudez (14-1, #20 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Molly McCann (9-2, #27 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Diana Belbita (11-4)

Featherweights:

Kyle Bochniak (8-4, #50 ranked featherweight) vs Sean Woodson (6-0)

Bantamweights:

Randy Costa (4-1, #60 ranked bantamweight) vs Boston Salmon (15-8-1, #60 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Court McGee (19-8, #71 ranked welterweight) vs Sean Brady (9-0)

Middleweights:

Brendan Allen (12-3) vs Kevin Holland (15-4, #28 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Daniel Spitz (6-2, #25 ranked heavyweight) vs Tanner Boser (16-5-1)

