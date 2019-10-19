Broncos head coach Vic Fangio admits fans have 'every right to boo' team

The Broncos are off to a 2-5 start to the season, and it’s sure beginning to look like the team will, once again, miss the playoffs.

Fans, understandably, are not happy about it. They had to sit through watching their team stink it up at home on the primetime stage on Thursday night, with 35-year-old journeyman quarterback Matt Moore picking apart their defense in a 30-6 win.

Fans at Mile High responded by booing the Broncos during multiple points in the game, which the team’s head coach actually doesn’t have an issue with.

“With that performance, they have every right to be angry and they have every right to boo,” Vic Fangio said, via the team’s official website. “We probably deserved it. It’s a loyal fan base and one that I’ve grown quickly to appreciate. We’re doing everything we can to get this fixed as quick as possible.”

He also addressed Joe Flacco’s poor play at that time.

“When things are going good, he’s like that,” Fangio said. “He’s Joe Cool. When things are going bad, it’s a lack of intensity. It’s a lack of enthusiasm. I think that’s just going to continue to be the dialogue as it relates to Joe Flacco and his career.”

The boo birds likely won’t simmer down until the team plays better.