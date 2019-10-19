LSU QB Joe Burrow has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during game (Video)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and he’s one of the best signal-callers in the nation.

…When he can keep his pants on, that is.

Burrow was involved in a funny moment during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, when he took off scrambling to avoid a sack. But not only was he unable to evade the Bulldogs pass-rusher, but he also got brought down by his pants — making for a hilariously embarrassing sequence of events that you can check out below.

BIG NUDE SATURDAY IS HERE pic.twitter.com/Z5xkTaMlmS — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 19, 2019

Too funny.