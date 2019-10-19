NCAA

LSU QB Joe Burrow has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during game (Video)

LSU QB Joe Burrow has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during game (Video)

NCAA

LSU QB Joe Burrow has hilarious wardrobe malfunction during game (Video)

By October 19, 2019

By: |

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, and he’s one of the best signal-callers in the nation.

…When he can keep his pants on, that is.

Burrow was involved in a funny moment during Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, when he took off scrambling to avoid a sack. But not only was he unable to evade the Bulldogs pass-rusher, but he also got brought down by his pants — making for a hilariously embarrassing sequence of events that you can check out below.

Too funny.

NCAA, Promoted, Trending Now

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More NCAA
Home