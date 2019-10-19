Russell Westbrook, James Harden go nuts swinging towels at Yankees-Astros game (Video)

Two of Houston’s most prominent sports stars made their way into the spotlight at the biggest sporting event of the calendar year in the city thus far, as the Astros were looking to punch their ticket to the World Series in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night.

A number of celebrities were in attendance for the game at Minute Maid Park — among them were James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The two Rockets players, which were reunited when Houston acquired Westbrook during a trade this summer, were seen right behind home plate, and they went all out in swinging their Astros rally towels in support of the team.

Harden and Russ trying to help the Astros reach the World Series any way they can 😂 (via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/nHlDdO6S6S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2019

Gotta love the commitment Harden and his teammates have shown H-Town.