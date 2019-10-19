MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Boston: Sean Woodson

By October 19, 2019

Oct 18, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Kyle Bochniak (red) fights Sean Woodson (blue) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Sean Woodson (vs Kyle Bochniak)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 150 to 52 (111-42 significant strikes)
14 of 15 takedowns stuffed

The Sniper made an impressive octagon debut, as the above stats show.

 

 

