Tom Brady hilariously trolls Robert Kraft on new Netflix show (Video)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have thrown some subtle shade at team owner Robert Kraft, in what could have been the 42-year-old flashing his sharp wit.

Brady appeared in Paul Rudd’s new Netflix show, “Living With Yourself,” and one particular scene has a lot of people talking. In it, Rudd rolls up to a massage parlor, where Brady happens to be walking out of. In passing, TB12 tells Rudd he’s been there six times (a clear reference to his Super Bowl rings) already.

The timing and execution of that clip is interesting, as Kraft has been investigated for his involvement in a “happy ending” Florida spa.

UPDATE: Brady claims the spa scene was completely random, and had nothing to do with Kraft.