Yuli Gurriel slugs pivotal home run to set tone for Astros in Game 6 (Video)

By October 19, 2019

Yuli Gurriel may have been in an epic 1-for-20 ALCS slump heading into the pivotal Game 6 on Saturday night, but he showed up and delivered a hit in a big way — of the largest variety, and it was huge.

Gurriel didn’t just drive in the first run of the game in the first inning of Thursday’s game — he delivered three, setting the tone in a big way in front of the home crowd.

Check out what Gurriel did to this up-and-in fastball, producing three runs in one mighty swing.

That dinger gave the Astros an early 3-0 lead, and was huge.

