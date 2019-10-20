NFL

Christian Wilkins punches Bills player, gets ejected (Video)

Christian Wilkins punches Bills player, gets ejected (Video)

NFL

Christian Wilkins punches Bills player, gets ejected (Video)

By October 20, 2019

By: |

There’s no love lost when the division rival Bills and Dolphins square off on the football field, as players and fans have known to get into heated altercations, both on and off the field.

Trash talk and physical fights are common when the two play, and that’s exactly what happened during Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

On just the second play of the game, Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins punched a Bills player, and that earned him an ejection from the game.

Wilkins got an early head start on his postgame shower, at least.

NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Oilers 1hr ago

After a perfect 2-0-0 home stand, the Edmonton Oilers hit the road for a pair. They’ll start the brief road trip in Winnipeg as they meet the (…)

More NFL
Home