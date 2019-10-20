Christian Wilkins punches Bills player, gets ejected (Video)

There’s no love lost when the division rival Bills and Dolphins square off on the football field, as players and fans have known to get into heated altercations, both on and off the field.

Trash talk and physical fights are common when the two play, and that’s exactly what happened during Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

On just the second play of the game, Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins punched a Bills player, and that earned him an ejection from the game.

Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Wilkins got an early head start on his postgame shower, at least.