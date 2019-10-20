Deshaun Watson screwed by refs after insane magicianlike play for near-TD (Video)

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson’s insane athleticism allows him to make plays that few other NFL signal-callers can pull off.

Watson, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson are the NFL’s new breed of quarterbacks, and rather than being a traditional pocket passer, these guys can avoid the pressure to keep plays alive, then create big gains.

He did exactly that during Sunday’s game against the Colts, and appeared to create an insane touchdown out of nothing, but the refs took it away from him. Watson scrambled to avoid the pressure, fighting off a Colts player who had him by the jersey, then somehow threw a touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins. Unfortunately, the officials blew the play dead — saying that he was in the grasp.

It looked like the #Texans QB Deshaun Watson made some magic happen for a TD but the refs ruled this a sack smh pic.twitter.com/DJG38HaPqp — #MovingTheChains (@_MTCPodcast) October 20, 2019

Awful call — that was a clear touchdown.