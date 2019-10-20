Devonta Freeman punches Aaron Donald, gets ejected (Video)

NFL

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman did something that was not wise during Sunday’s game against the Rams, and it cost him.

It’s unclear why Freeman was upset, but whatever the reason, he was seen getting into it with Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Not only that, Freeman even punched Donald, and that resulted in him getting ejected.

Donald weighs 284 pounds — all muscle, too — so punching him really wasn’t a great idea by Freeman, but the Falcons are frustrated over their disappointing 2019 campaign, and it’s showing on the field.

