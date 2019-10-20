Jalen Hurts sparks one up for tradition, celebrating Alabama's win over Tennessee (Video)

Jalen Hurts may no longer suit up under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he still shows love for the football program when he can, and remembers the traditions that the university holds dear.

Hurts’ Oklahoma Sooners rolled to a 52-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, so life was good in his world. Not only that, Alabama beat Tennessee on the day as well, so Hurts showed some love for his former team by sparking up a victory cigar.

That’s the longstanding tradition for Alabama fans, to light up a cigar after beating Tennessee in football.