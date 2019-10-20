NCAA

Jalen Hurts sparks one up for tradition, celebrating Alabama's win over Tennessee (Video)

Jalen Hurts sparks one up for tradition, celebrating Alabama's win over Tennessee (Video)

NCAA

Jalen Hurts sparks one up for tradition, celebrating Alabama's win over Tennessee (Video)

By October 20, 2019

By: |

Jalen Hurts may no longer suit up under center for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he still shows love for the football program when he can, and remembers the traditions that the university holds dear.

Hurts’ Oklahoma Sooners rolled to a 52-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers, so life was good in his world. Not only that, Alabama beat Tennessee on the day as well, so Hurts showed some love for his former team by sparking up a victory cigar.

That’s the longstanding tradition for Alabama fans, to light up a cigar after beating Tennessee in football.

NCAA, NFL, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Oilers 2hr ago

After a perfect 2-0-0 home stand, the Edmonton Oilers hit the road for a pair. They’ll start the brief road trip in Winnipeg as they meet the (…)

More NCAA
Home