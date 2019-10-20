Joey Bosa throws Ryan Tannehill to ground like a rag doll (Video)

Titans veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been in the league since 2012, so he’s no stranger to the physical play, but the hit he absorbed during Sunday’s game against the Chargers looked like it will leave a mark, at the least.

Tannehill dropped back to pass on one particular play, when Joey Bosa blew by the Titans right tackle, and began collapsing the pocket.

Still, Tannehill wasn’t phased, as he saw Bosa coming, then released the football — resulting in an incomplete pass, rather than a sack or a fumble.

But watch how Bosa threw Tannehill to the ground like a rag doll.

Joey Bosa is is the school bully taking Ryan Tannehill's lunch money pic.twitter.com/mPtv4FSSBv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 20, 2019

Yeesh. That looked like it hurt.