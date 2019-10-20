Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jacob deGrom

Now that the 2019 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Jacob deGrom.

Player Review: Jacob deGrom

2019 Stats: 32 Starts, 204 Innings Pitched, 11-8 Won-Loss Record, 2.43 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 255:44 K:BB Ratio

Story: After coming off one of the best pitching seasons in MLB history, everyone was dying to see what Jacob deGrom would do for an encore. The Mets made sure to take of deGrom prior to the season, signing him to a five year contract extension, and he picked up right where he left off with two dominant starts. deGrom’s next few starts were rough, and he did spend 10 days on the injured list as well, and he appeared to be back on track before getting rocked by the Miami Marlins on May 17. That game saw deGrom give up six runs in five innings, spiking his ERA to 3.98, which would be as high as it would go for the rest of the year.

deGrom got back to work and began pitching incredibly well again, earning another trip to the All Star Game. Following the break, deGrom dominated the league again, pitching to a 1.44 ERA down the stretch. The Mets weren’t able to help him out a ton, with the usual combination of poor offense and pitiful bullpen support denied deGrom his share of wins but that didn’t deter their ace from continuing to be great. deGrom finished the year in position with another stellar season and, thanks to some struggles from his competitors, well positioned to claim his second straight Cy Young Award.

Grade: A+

deGrom once again solidified that he is the best pitcher in baseball, giving the Mets a brilliant campaign as the leader of their pitching staff.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2023 (Will Earn $25.5 Million in 2020)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2020 Role: Ace

Now that his long term future is settled, the Mets can rest assured that deGrom isn’t going anywhere and will anchor their rotation for years to come.

