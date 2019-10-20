Giants

Saquon Barkley flashes with insane spin move in first game back (Video)

Saquon Barkley flashes with insane spin move in first game back (Video)

Giants

Saquon Barkley flashes with insane spin move in first game back (Video)

By October 20, 2019

By: |

Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to the football field for the first time in roughly a month for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, and he already looked to revert back to his explosive, dominant form.

Barkley had previously been hampered with an ankle injury, but you’d never had known on Sunday, as he ran well.

He also showed that he’s already back being able to drive off his ankle and have full flexibility with it, in busting out this sick spin move to leave the Cardinals in the dust.

Slick moves, Saquon.

Giants, NFL, Promoted

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Oilers 1hr ago

After a perfect 2-0-0 home stand, the Edmonton Oilers hit the road for a pair. They’ll start the brief road trip in Winnipeg as they meet the (…)

More Giants
Home