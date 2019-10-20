Saquon Barkley flashes with insane spin move in first game back (Video)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to the football field for the first time in roughly a month for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, and he already looked to revert back to his explosive, dominant form.

Barkley had previously been hampered with an ankle injury, but you’d never had known on Sunday, as he ran well.

He also showed that he’s already back being able to drive off his ankle and have full flexibility with it, in busting out this sick spin move to leave the Cardinals in the dust.

This spin move from Saquon Barkley 🌪 pic.twitter.com/OWlBZr5n6G — Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 20, 2019

Slick moves, Saquon.