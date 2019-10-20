Touchdowns and Tangents 147: Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters and more

Kenny and Pete break down the latest blockbuster NFL trades from the L.A. Rams. Kenny loves the move for both the Rams and the Ravens. Pete outlines the playoff picture.

NO guest this week but Social Media Cerv returns late but with goodies. The TDT show gives live updates on the latest from Pat Mahomes’ injury and Trent Brown’s lawsuit.



Kenny also gets into his college football spot with the latest on the twelve undefeated teams. Pete messed around on the boards.

The duo also addressed good news from Warrick Dunn and Myles Jack. They discussed Myles Garrett’s latest fan incident and Melvin Gordon wanting more caries. Thomas’ disrespect and Zach Brown’s talk surface at the end of the podcast.

Are we all just sharecropping clout from these tech companies anyways?

