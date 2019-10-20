Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue hilariously fails trying to leap into stands (Video)

By October 20, 2019

It’s always great when 240+ pound football players attempt to showcase their athleticism, as sometimes it goes well and is entertaining, whereas other times the big guys fail miserably.

The latter is exactly what happened to Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who is one of the more quick, explosive pass-rushers in the league, and he showed that during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Ngakoue picked off a pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, and he was fired up about it. So much so that he attempted to leap into the stands. Unfortunately, he came up just a bit short.

Too funny.

