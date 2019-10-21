LeBron James explains how playing on Opening Night feels to him

LeBron James is one of the NBA’s biggest superstars, so he’s enjoyed the benefit of playing in front of a national audience on primetime to begin the season.

Sure enough, that’s exactly the case this season, as his Lakers are set to square off against the new-look, interstate rival Clippers to begin the season on Tuesday night.

As such, James will be front-and-center, along with Kawhi Leonard, which sets up for some pretty compelling storylines in the game. James appears excited about it.

“Opening night is great,” James said. “For me, it’s like the first day of school. The first day of school, going back to school. Laying your clothes out the night before. Just that excitement of getting the things back going.

“I love to play the game. Obviously, I had the longest layoff of my career last season. So, to be where I’m at physically, mentally, no matter who we opened up against. For TV, for you guys, for everybody, Tuesday is great day.”

🎥 LeBron James discusses his relationship with Coach Vogel, and his excitement for Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/pPWlGfSUcz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 20, 2019

Looks like James is as excited as we are for the big game tomorrow night.