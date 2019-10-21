Tom Brady spotted handing Demaryius Thomas unknown gift on field before game (Video)

Demaryius Thomas’ release by the New England Patriots couldn’t have gone worse, but the team’s quarterback clearly doesn’t have any ill will toward him.
Thomas was traded away by the Patriots roughly one week after they signed him to a one-year contract, with the team shipping him to the Jets. It didn’t go over well with the veteran receiver, who called it a “waste of time,”and made it clear that he was not happy with how head coach Bill Belichick handled the situation.
Thomas and Tom Brady appear to still be cordial, though, as the two were seen talking before Monday’s game at MetLife Stadium. TB12 even brought Thomas a gift.
Maybe it was a TB12 foam roller or something.
