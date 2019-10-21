UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 21/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 471 2 2 2 Marlon Moraes 233 3 3 4 Cory Sandhagen 199.5 4 4 3 Aljamain Sterling 187 5 5 7 Pedro Munhoz 153 6 6 10 Cody Garbrandt 150 7 7 Petr Yan 140 8 11 Marlon Vera 124.5 9 8 12 Rob Font 124 10 9 8 Jimmie Rivera 115.5 11 10 14 Song Yadong 112 12 12 11 Cody Stamann 102 13 13 Nathaniel Wood 97 14 14 Ricky Simon 93.5 15 15 Brian Kelleher 84.5 15 15 15 Urijah Faber 84.5 17 17 Eddie Wineland 84 18 18 Rani Yahya 73.5 19 20 Raoni Barcelos 67.5 20 19 6 Raphael Assuncao 63 21 22 Alejandro Perez 62.5 22 23 Luke Sanders 59 23 24 Said Nurmagomedov 54.5 24 24 Louis Smolka 51 25 26 Casey Kenney 48 25 26 Ray Borg 48 27 39 Khalid Taha 47.5 28 29 Jonathan Martinez 44.5 29 30 13 John Dodson 39 30 32 Jose Alberto Quinonez 35 31 33 Matthew Lopez 33 32 34 Montel Jackson 32 33 31 Kyung Ho Kang 31.5 34 36 Brett Johns 26.5 35 37 Douglas Silva de Andrade 26 36 35 Andre Ewell 25.5 37 40 Frankie Saenz 24.5 37 40 Merab Dvalishvili 24.5 39 42 Andre Soukhamthath 19 40 43 Renan Barao 18 41 45 Teruto Ishihara 16.5 42 46 Guido Cannetti 16 43 47 Chris Gutierrez 14.5 44 NR Hunter Azure 10 44 NR Jack Shore 10 44 NR Miles Johns 10 44 59 Randy Costa 10 48 49 Sean O’Malley 9.5 49 50 Benito Lopez 9 49 59 Boston Salmon 9 49 48 Cole Smith 9 52 51 Pingyuan Liu 8.5 53 51 Brad Katona 7.5 54 53 Felipe Colares 5 54 NR Heili Alateng 5 54 53 Mario Bautista 5 54 59 Su Mudaerji 5 58 55 Geraldo de Freitas 4.5 58 55 Vince Morales 4.5 60 57 Aiemann Zahabi 4 60 NR Davey Grant 4 62 58 Joby Sanchez 3.5 63 59 Anderson dos Santos 0 63 NR Batgerel Danaa 0 63 NR Bruno Silva 0 63 59 Carlos Huachin 0 63 59 Domingo Pilarte 0 63 59 Gabriel Silva 0 63 59 Grigory Popov 0 63 59 Jin Soo Son 0 63 59 Journey Newson 0 63 59 Martin Day 0 63 44 Mitch Gagnon 0 63 59 Nohelin Hernandez 0 63 59 Ryan MacDonald 0 63 59 Wuliji Buren 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

