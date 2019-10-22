49ers trade for Emmanuel Sanders

Both of the NFL’s undefeated teams made trades on Tuesday.

Not long after the Patriots added a new weapon for Tom Brady by trading for Mohamed Sanu, the 49ers followed suit by trading for Emmanuel Sanders.

And another trade: Denver is dealing WR Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 5th-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for 2020 3rd- and 4th-round picks, per league sources. First Mohamed Sanu, now Sanders…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

Sanders, who was the second-leading receiver in Denver with 30 catches, 367 yards and two touchdowns, goes from the struggling Broncos to a 49ers team that has surprised in the first half of the season. He joins George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin, which should make for a nice trio for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw to.

Assuming Sanders is fit to play for the 49ers this week, he’ll make his debut in front of the home crowd against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.