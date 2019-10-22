49ers trade for Emmanuel Sanders

Both of the NFL’s undefeated teams made trades on Tuesday.
Not long after the Patriots added a new weapon for Tom Brady by trading for Mohamed Sanu, the 49ers followed suit by trading for Emmanuel Sanders.
Sanders, who was the second-leading receiver in Denver with 30 catches, 367 yards and two touchdowns, goes from the struggling Broncos to a 49ers team that has surprised in the first half of the season. He joins George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin, which should make for a nice trio for Jimmy Garoppolo to throw to.
Assuming Sanders is fit to play for the 49ers this week, he’ll make his debut in front of the home crowd against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
