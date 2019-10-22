Danica Patrick gushes over Aaron Rodgers' 'perfect' game

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are one of the hottest sports couples out right now, and they continue to deliver compelling content for fans to consume.
Patrick has plenty of free time to share some of their finest moments on social media, given that she’s retired from NASCAR competition, and anyone that frequents Instagram knows she’s a huge star on there.
She took to IG after Rodgers’ phenomenal game in Sunday’s 42-24 win over the Raiders, with AR12 completing 25-of-31 passes for 429 yards (five touchdowns). Patrick had a lot to say about Rodgers’ ‘perfect’ game after the big win.
View this post on Instagram
While Aaron’s greatness is measured and very very impressive on the field, he should also be known for the great human he is off the field. Every weekend there is a group of amazing people that fly from far and wide to support him, some new friends (many are my old friends) but most he has had for decades. Yesterday was one of those days where there was so much to celebrate beyond just being together. Perfect passer rating. Fastest QB to reach 350 TD in history. Also, a highly ranked game in passing yards and in TDs. 🐐 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Plus the hotness! Lucky girl. Let’s gooooooo!!!!
Summed it up perfectly.
Comments