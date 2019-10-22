Emmanuel Sanders reacts to blockbuster trade to 49ers

Emmanuel Sanders was caught leaving the Broncos facility on Tuesday — but this particular instance was the final time it’ll likely ever happen.

Sanders was traded to the 49ers on Tuesday, in a blockbuster trade that no one could have predicted. It completely took the NFL world by surprise, and made headlines as soon as the news broke.

And another trade: Denver is dealing WR Emmanuel Sanders and a 2020 5th-round pick to San Francisco in exchange for 2020 3rd- and 4th-round picks, per league sources. First Mohamed Sanu, now Sanders…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019

It seems like the 49ers got the better end of this trade, although it could be viewed as a win-win, as the Broncos appear headed toward a retooling of their roster. As for the (6-0) Niners, they’re clearly going all-in to make a Super Bowl run this season, and understandably so, as they and the Patriots are the two remaining undefeated teams.

Sanders was seen leaving the team facility after the news broke, and he had this to say about it.

Fantasy owners have to be happy about the move, as he should get plenty of opportunities to produce in San Francisco’s offense.