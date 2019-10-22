Fighters of the Week

1. Artur Beterbiev: Is the new IBF and WBC champion after he wore out Oleksandr Gvozdyk from pillar to post, dropping him three times in the tenth and earning his fifteenth win by fifteenth knockout.

2. Dominick Reyes: That’s probably a wrap for Weidman at this point. After getting KO’d out of the middleweight division, he moved up to face Reyes, and got put out in 103 seconds.

3. Lance Palmer/Daniel Pineda/Natan Schulte/Loik Radzhabov: The finalists of the featherweight and lightweight tournaments in PFL.

4. Gabriel Gonzaga: In the battle of two granite-headed Brazilians that would withstand punches until they collapsed, it was Gonzaga that toppled Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva in the main event of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 8.

5. Lucas Pinheiro: Is the new F2W No-Gi Featherweight champion after a back-and-forth split-decision with ADCC champ Joao Miyao at Fight To Win 128 in Philly.

6. Isao Kobayashi: Avenged his split-decision upset loss to Kyle Aguon with a split-decision win of his own over Aguon, defending his Featherweight King of Pancrase title in the process.

7. Martin Brown: Brown’s Titan Fighting Championship lightweight title was on the line in the main event of Titan FC 57, and he defeated it over twenty-five minutes over Johansser Paulino.

8. Kaynan Duarte: In the main event of Fight To Win 128 from Philadelphia, Duarte locked in a heel hook on Nick Rodriguez, earning a Submission of the Night bonus for his troubles.

9. Joe Lauzon: In front of an absolutely raucous Boston crowd, the biggest crowd reaction of the night went to Lauzon, and the well-traveled veteran put on a fantastic performance against Jonathan Pearce, tying up his arms and legs with his grappling prowess and swelling his face up with fists en route to a first-round finish.

10. Yair Rodriguez: Well, that puts that to bed. After the abomination that was their first fight and Rodriguez’s absurd behavior after it, they ran it back and Rodriguez was the clear better fighter on that day.

11. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov: Easily took care of business in a quick way in the co-main slot of Beterbiev-Gvozdyk on Friday with a flattening of hard-nosed veteran Luis Collazo.

12. Juan Perta: Took Reynaldo Adolfo de los Santos into the championship rounds at Titan FC 57 before finishing him with an armbar, retaining his Titan flyweight championship.

13. Lewis Ritson: Put up a UD win over Robbie Davies Jr. in the main event of Matchroom on DAZN.

14. Scott Fitzgerald: You could say Scott Fitzgerald beat the F….out of Ted Cheeseman for the BBBofC title at 154…no? Nobody? Fair enough.

15. Enrico Cocco: Defended his F2W Black Belt Masters No-Gi Welterweight Championship with a toe hold on Michael Padilla.