Jordan Morris notches MLS playoff hat trick for Seattle Sounders

The most outstanding performance from the first round of the 2019 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs came from Jordan Morris of Seattle, WA. While playing for his hometown team, the Seattle Sounders, Morris was outstanding on Saturday as he registered a hat trick in the Sounders’ 4-3 win over FC Dallas from CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Morris scored his first goal of the game from left back Joevin Jones in the 22nd minute to put the Sounders up 2-0. After FC Dallas tied the game at two goals apiece, Morris scored his second goal of the game in the 74th minute to put the Sounders up 3-2. According to Charles Boehm of mlssoccer.com, Morris’s first two goals came off his left foot.

FC Dallas tied the game at three goals apiece in the 82nd minute on a goal from Bryan Josue Acosta Ramos. Acosta’s goal forced extra time, where Morris became the star as he scored the game winning goal in the 113th minute. This time Morris did not use his left foot, but his head in putting the soccer ball past the goal line.

Morris was one of two MLS players to have a multi-goal performance on the weekend. The other was Jonathan Osorio, who scored twice in extra time in a 5-1 Toronto FC rout over D.C. United. Two Americans scored for Toronto FC in their win as Marky Delgado of Glendora, CA and Nick DeLeon of Phoenix, AZ scored for the only Canadian team left in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

In other Eastern Conference first round action, Atlanta United FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 and the Philadelphia Union beat the New York Red Bulls 4-3 in extra time. The Union got goals from Alejandro Bedoya of Englewood, NJ and Fafa Picault of New York, NY.

In other Western Conference first round action, Real Salt Lake beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 and the LA Galaxy beat Minnesota United FC 2-1. The Galaxy got a goal from Sebastian Lletget of San Francisco, CA.

The conference semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs begin Wednesday as Toronto FC plays New York City FC from Citi Field (home of the New York Mets), and the Seattle Sounders FC plays Real Salt Lake. Then on Thursday, the Philadelphia Union play Atlanta United FC and the LA Galaxy plays Los Angeles FC.