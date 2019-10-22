Kevin Durant shares why Stephen Curry is better than Russell Westbrook

Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant has played alongside two of the best point guards to ever play the game, and he recently shared which one, he believes, is more talented.

Having played in Oklahoma City and Golden State, KD suited up alongside both Russell Westbrook and Steph Curry.

Both players have been named league MVP at least once, but Durant clearly believes one of them is better than the other. He recently appeared on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?”, and that’s when he stated that Steph is better.

“Because he can shoot better,” was Durant’s reasoning.

KD confirms: STEPH IS BETTER THAN RUSS pic.twitter.com/QZ2lK87v2r — Chris Montano (@gswchris) October 21, 2019

We completely agree.