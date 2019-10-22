Latest AJ Green trade rumors heading into next week's deadline

Bengals receiver AJ Green has yet to play in a regular-season game in 2019 thus far, but he remains a hot commodity on the trade market.

Green previously underwent ankle surgery, which has kept him off the field, but he’s begun practicing with the team. And even though it’s unclear exactly what type of shape he’s in medically and conditioning-wise, he’s still been attracting trade offers from other teams.

However, the Bengals have indicated they don’t plan to move Green, and that they’d rather re-sign him instead. Still, head coach Zac Taylor didn’t completely shut the door on a potential trade, via an article from Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. It reads:

“Barring an over-the-top, obscene offer from a contending club, Green’s going nowhere. It’s hard to envision anything like that happening. Zac Taylor doubled down on Monday stating the team is not trading Green. Just as he did two weeks ago, they want to sign Green for the long haul. They don’t want to trade him and don’t plan on doing it no matter how much the rest of the league thinks they should.”

It’s interesting that Green won’t return until after next week’s trade deadline, though. The Bengals can say what they want, but we won’t be surprised at all if Green is moved by this time next week.