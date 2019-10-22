Look: Raptors gift Drake custom championship ring

It’s hard to believe that a sports team’s “global ambassador” was involved in them winning a title, but the Raptors run their organization different than other teams.

Rap mogul Drake is so close to the Raptors that he even has his own courtside seat for the games at Scotiabank Arena, which he was given for being the “global ambassador” — a prestigious title that comes along with next to no responsibilities whatsoever.

Still, Drake was given a championship ring by the Raptors, who defeated the Warriors in the NBA Finals back in June. Not only that, Drake had a customized ring made for himself as well.

Drake got a championship ring from the Raptors, and had a second ring custom-made. 💍 (📸 via IG: champagnepapi) pic.twitter.com/3rOyiD8rik — Stadium (@Stadium) October 23, 2019

Two rings for a rapper that didn’t play in a single game — seems excessive.