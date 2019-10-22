MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Oct 22/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ashley Yoder (7-4) vs Randa Markos (9-7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Jeff Hughes (10-2, 1 NC) vs Raphael Pessoa (9-1) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Kevin Lee (18-5) vs Gregor Gillespie (13-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Brad Tavares (17-5) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0) – UFC 244 – Nov 2nd

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua (26-11) vs Sam Alvey (33-13) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Renan Barao (34-8, 1 NC) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (25-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Warlley Alves (13-3) vs Randy Brown (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Tracy Cortez (6-1) vs Duda Santana (3-1) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Charles Oliveira (27-8, 1 NC) vs Jared Gordon (15-3) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Ricardo Ramos (13-2) vs Eduardo Garagorri (13-0) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Santos – Nov 16th

Welterweight Championship: Kamaru Usman (15-1) vs Colby Covington (15-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Punahele Soriano (6-0) vs Oskar Piechota (11-2-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Da Un Jung (11-2) vs Mike Rodriguez (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Swanson – Dec 21st

Marc-Andre Barriault (11-3) vs Jun Yong Park (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Swanson – Dec 21st

Bellator

Phil Davis (20-5) vs Karl Albrektsson (9-2) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th

Nick Newell (16-2) vs Manny Muro (9-6) – Bellator 232 – Oct 26th

Women’s Flyweights: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0) vs Kate Jackson (11-3-1) – Bellator 235 – Dec 21st

Featherweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals: A.J. McKee (15-0) vs Derek Campos (20-9) – Bellator 235 – Dec 21st

Women’s Featherweights: Julia Budd (13-2) vs Cris Cyborg (21-2) – Bellator LA – Jan 25th

