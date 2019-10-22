Ryan Zimmerman hits first home run of 2019 World Series

The oldest-tenured player in the 2019 World Series hit the first home run of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night, and it’s safe to say he was motivated.

Veteran third baseman Ryan Zimmerman is literally Mr. National — as he was the first-ever player drafted by the team, and has been with the club ever since.

He’s never appeared in a World Series, until Tuesday night’s game at Minute Maid Park, that is, when he took a middle-middle pitch from Gerrit Cole and put it over the wall in center field — cutting the Astros’ lead to 2-1.

Zimm really crushed that pitch.