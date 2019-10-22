The HOVG Podcast: Dan Wallach

Hall of Very Good

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Wallach.

The Executive Director of the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, talks to the boys about everything going on at the museum (including expansion plans!) and hanging out with Shawn and Lou’s favorite British baseball fans, Andy and Joey.

SHOW NOTES:

How much do you really know about Shoeless Joe Jackson

Baseball needs to put Shoeless Joe back in the game

Shoeless Joe Jackson museum may relocate to make way for luxury apartments

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.

