The HOVG Podcast: Dan Wallach

By: The Hall of Very Good | October 22, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Dan Wallach.

The Executive Director of the Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum in Greenville, South Carolina, talks to the boys about everything going on at the museum (including expansion plans!) and hanging out with Shawn and Lou’s favorite British baseball fans, Andy and Joey.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The Jackson House. Originally located at 119 E Wilburn, it is now located at 356 Field Street. Joe and Katie lived here together from 1941-1951 until Joe passed away. Katie continued living here until she passed in 1959. https://t.co/rCyEZvDXVt pic.twitter.com/7dE9IcHj80 — Shoeless Joe Jackson Museum (@shoelessmuseum) August 22, 2019

How much do you really know about Shoeless Joe Jackson

Baseball needs to put Shoeless Joe back in the game

Shoeless Joe Jackson museum may relocate to make way for luxury apartments

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.