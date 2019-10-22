Top five NFL performers in week seven

Before I write this week’s report, The Sports Daily readers must realize I left Aaron Rodgers on my bench this past week. That’s right. I left 53.76 fantasy points on my bench, as I elected to start Tom Brady instead. Yikes! Here were the top five National Football League performers from week seven on winning teams.

5) Jared Goff–Los Angeles Rams–The Los Angeles Rams offense seems to be on track following a 37-10 road romp over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It has been a disastrous season for the Falcons (actually as bad as my fantasy team as we are each 1-6). In the Rams win, Goff completed 22 of 37 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one rushing touchdown. The Rams improved to 4-3, but despite being over .500, they remain in third place in the tightly contested NFC West.

4) Chase Edmonds–Arizona Cardinals–Not many would have expected Chase Edmonds to play, let alone have the greatest game of his career. With the Cardinals electing to rest David Johnson with a back and ankle injury, the Cardinals star running back only had one carry! (Just for the record, I have Johnson on my fantasy team too!), This allowed Edmonds to get the bulk of the Cardinals carries and he delivered against a very weak New York Giants defensive line. Edmonds had 126 yards rushing and three touchdowns as the Cardinals beat the Giants 27-21.

3) Jacoby Brissett–Indianapolis Colts–In a battle of the top two teams in the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts moved into first place with a seven point win over the Houston Texans. Brissett completed 26 of 39 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 30-23 win. It was also a great outing for Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal who had 106 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

2) Kirk Cousins–Minnesota Vikings–For the second straight week, Kirk Cousins put up a monster performance. One week after putting up four touchdowns and 333 yards passing against the Philadelphia Eagles, he put up similar numbers as he had four more touchdowns and 337 yards passing in a 42-30 Vikings win over the Detroit Lions. The Vikings are now 5-2 and have one of the two wildcard spots in the NFC.

1)Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–No Davante Adams (that is why I benched Rodgers), no problem. Rodgers had a fantastic performance at Lambeau as he completed 25 of 31 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 Packers romp over the Oakland Raiders. Five different Packers players had touchdown passes, as Marquez Valdes-Scantling led the team with 133 yards receiving (although on only two catches). The Packers are the class of the NFC North at 6-1.