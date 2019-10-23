AEW 'Dynamite' Results (10/23): Tag Team Finals Set, Cody Rhodes Vs. Inner Circle, More

The October 23 edition of AEW Dynamite took place live from the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show kicked off with a major tag team match with championship implications heading into October 30!

-The Lucha Brothers defeated Private Party to advance to the October 30 tournament finals for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

A video package featuring AEW newcomer Wardlow was shown next, but there was no timeline given for his impending debut.

The second semi-final tag team match took place next and Chris Jericho, along with The Inner Circle, created a stir when they showed up with tickets in hand and sat in the box seats.

-SoCal Uncensored defeated The Dark Order to advance to the October 30 tournament finals for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

-Kenny Omega defeated Joey Janela

Cody Rhodes was interviewed in the ring by Tony Schiavone, but was immediately cut off by airhorns from The Inner Circle. Rhodes reminded Jericho that they were no longer in “the other company” and that he could easily leave the ring to come into the stands and brawl with Chris. All eight man fought backstage in the concession area until they were separated by security.

The Young Bucks defeated The Best Friends

The Young Bucks scored the win over The Best Friends and then announced that they accepted Ortiz and Santana’s challenge for Full Gear on November 9.

Britt Baker defeated Jaime Hayter

Hayter was interviewed backstage fowling the loss but she was blindsided by Brandi Rhodes. When questioned why, Brandi refused to answer.

Jon Moxley vs. PAC ended in a time limit draw

The wild main event saw Moxley and PAC go to war both inside and outside of the ring. The match ended in a time limit draw and Moxley, unhappy with the call, delivered the Paradigm Shift to the referee. The show went off the air with Moxley exclaiming “time limit draw, my a**!”