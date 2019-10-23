NBA

Bradley Beal ejected for insanely petty, bizarre reason in season-opener (Video)

October 23, 2019

The officials that called Wednesday’s Mavericks-Wizards game were in midseason form, as they took over at one point, and Bradley Beal was essentially ejected for trolling.

Yes, trolling — a common theme in the NBA, that rarely ever results in ejections. But on Wednesday night, the officials didn’t like the way Beal reacted, so they sent him to the locker room early.

It happened in the fourth quarter, when Beal and Luka Doncic got tangled up at the end of a play. Beal was called for a foul, which he didn’t like, so he waved at the refs in disgust.

And that, somehow, was enough to warrant an ejection. Beal and other players thought it was hilarious — which it was — so the Wizards star began shaking hands with others on his way off the court.

The petty was strong on that one.

