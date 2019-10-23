BREAKING: Huge Tag Team Match Announced For AEW 'Full Gear'

The Young Bucks accepted the challenge of Ortiz and Santana for a tag team match at Full Gear on November 9.. Matt and Nick Jackson made the announcement following their win over The Best Friends on the October 23 edition of Dynamite.

This impending match brings together two major tag team forces in Tony Khan’s company. Ortiz and Santana made their names as LAX in Impact Wrestling, where they were considered one of the industry’s top tandems.

The Young Bucks have been widely considered by many fans to be arguably the best team in the sport over the past few years. The Young Bucks recently lost in their bid to advance in the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament, but now they get a chance to get back on track.

Santana and Ortiz don’t currently have an official tag team name, but they are two key members of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle, which also includes Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager. Jericho’s red-hot heel faction have declared war on AEW, namely against Cody Rhodes and his allies.

The match between The Bucks and the former LAX joins an already impressive card, which also features Jon Moxley versus Kenny Omega and Jericho versus Cody for the AEW World Championship.