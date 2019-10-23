Kyrie Irving tears up, gets emotional addressing Nets fans for first time before game (Video)

The Nets’ biggest backcourt acquisition in franchise history suited up for the first time on Wednesday night, and fans at Barclays Center could not wait to finally see him go to work in a regular-season game.

Kyrie Irving and his teammates sensed it so they even had the veteran point guard address Nets fans before the game. It was a bit unorthodox, given that it was just a regular October game, and Irving grew up rooting for the Knicks — not the Nets. But still, New York City and the surrounding area is where he calls home, and he appears happy to be in Brooklyn.

Irving gave a quick speech to Nets fans before the game, and he even got emotional in doing so.

Kyrie got emotional while addressing Nets fans for the first time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/R4cHAQU383 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2019

A special moment for Kyrie and Nets fans alike.