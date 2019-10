TCU and Texas are set to square off in their annual interstate rivalry matchup this weekend, and the stakes are high, as usual.

Texas is looking to move up into the top 10, while TCU wants to eventually make its way into the top 25.

Not only that, its TCU’s homecoming game, so they’re busting out some sick alternate uniforms for the Big 12 showdown.

TCU is bringing out some WILD unis for homecoming against Texas 🔥🔥 (via @TCUFootball) pic.twitter.com/poPmC32kai — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 23, 2019

Those red horned frogs gloves are downright scary — perfect for halloween weekend.