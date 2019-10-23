NXT On USA Results (10/23): #1 Contenders for Women's Tag Titles Revealed, Triple Threat Match For North American Championship

This is the 6th week of NXT airing on USA. As always, NXT is coming from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. The show opened up with Mauro Ranallo welcoming everyone to the show and got us started with Rhea Ripley facing off against Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley def. Bianca Belair

Matt Riddle def. Crimson Grimes

After the match, Crimson Grimes pushes NXT UK star Tyler Bate who was in the front row. Bate retaliates with a right hand shot to Grimes, knocking him out.

Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott def. The Forgotten Sons – 6 Man Tag Team Match

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush joins Mauro Ranello, Nigel McGuiness and Beth Phoenix on commentary for the next match.

Angel Garza def. “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher

Dakota Kai and Tegan Knox def. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to become #1 contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

After the match, The Kabuki Warriors appeared on the titantron to congratulate Tegan and Dakota.

Roderick Strong def. Keith Lee and Donovon Dijakovic in a triple threat match to retain the NXT North American Championship

The Undisputed Era attacked Keith Lee after the match. Tommaso Ciampa’s music hits and he comes out with a crutch to confront them in the ring. Johnny Gargano’s music hits and he confronts Undisputed Era with Ciampa. Finn Balor comes out and joins them in the confrontation with The Undisputed Era.

Suddenly, Balor shocks everyone in the building by attacking Gargano. The Undisputed Era attacks Ciampa.

Related Social Media EXPLODES Following Shocking Heel Turn On NXT

Balor continued the attack on Gargano and planted him head first onto the entrance ramp. The show ends with The Undisputed Era standing tall in the ring and Finn Balor standing tall over an unconscious Johnny Gargano on the entrance ramp.