Patrick Mahomes back at practice, Chiefs haven't ruled him out for Sunday night

It was less than a week ago that Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated knee in a game against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, the Chiefs quarterback was back at practice.

Coach Andy Reid also didn’t rule out Mahomes playing Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes will practice today, but Matt Moore will make the “majority” of the team reps. But when asked, Reid once again didn’t rule out Mahomes for Sunday. — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) October 23, 2019

The timetable for Mahomes to return was initially set at three weeks after an MRI revealed there was no additional significant damage done to the knee. The fact that he’s back at practice so soon is unbelievable, and it just goes to show how much of a gamer Mahomes is that he wants to come back.

That said, the Chiefs need to play it safe here. Even though they’d gladly have him back for a primetime game against the 6-1 Packers, it’s not worth risking the long-term health of their franchise quarterback.

We’ll see what happens, but if Mahomes ends up playing, it could be a very nervous time for Chiefs fans on Sunday night.