Podcast: Big Ten Week 9 Preview

Ohio State hosts Wisconsin and Michigan looks to rebound against Notre Dame

It’s time to start looking ahead to the upcoming weekend of Big Ten football. Today on the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast, the weekly Big Ten preview episode has been moved up a day to make room for an upcoming crossover episode with Locked on Spartans for some more conversation about Penn State’s road trip to Michigan State this weekend. So today, the focus is on everything else going on around the conference (and beyond) this weekend.

In today’s episode:

Ohio State hosting Wisconsin may have lost some steam after the Badgers were upset last week, but there is still a lot riding on this game for both teams

After their loss to Penn State, Michigan is a slight favorite at home against Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup

Penn State’s next opponent, Minnesota, has a chance to go 8-0 for the first time since winning the national championship with an 8-0 record in 1941

Illinois now suddenly has a chance to go to a bowl game, but a win at Purdue may be required (which I discussed here).

Rutgers is an underdog at home against Liberty. Yup.

You can listen to today’s episode right here.

Locked On Nittany Lions is a daily podcast with new episodes every Monday through Friday on the Locked On Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the show on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, and iHeart Radio.

Be sure to follow Locked On Nittany Lions on Twitter.

You are also invited to like Locked On Nittany Lions on Facebook.

And while you’re at it, why not make sure to follow Nittany Lions Den on Twitter and Facebook too?