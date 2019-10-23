Rangers, Knicks to serve questionable Cheetos ice cream during games (Photos)

The artisanal food craze has gotten a bit out of control, as vendors look to push the envelope by being experimental to appease customers’ palates.

That’s all well and good — but sometimes they go a bit too far in attempting to create dishes that haven’t been done before.

Like the powers that be at Madison Square Garden, for example, who, for some reason, decided that serving Cheetos ice cream at Knicks and Rangers games was a good idea. But that’s exactly what they’ll be doing soon, at “Chester’s Spot.’

New at @NYRangers & @nyknicks games: A standalone Cheetos stand that will serve a Cheetos Ice Cream Sundae pic.twitter.com/B4OJFf3sXu — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 23, 2019

Hard pass. No thanks.