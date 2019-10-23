Rapid Recap: Celtics open season with hideous loss to 76ers

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

This game had about as much rhythm as me on the dance floor. The Celtics lost their season opener to Philadelphia, 107-93, in a game loaded with bricks, fouls and missed free-throws.

The offense was… pathetic. Especially Kemba Walker (12 points, 4-18 FG). The Celtics new $100 million man barely had more points (8) than fouls (5). Summer League sensation Carsen Edwards shot 20% with two airballs. Gordon Hayward (25 points, 8- 15 FG) was the lone bright spot (and even he had a mediocre first half).

How can a team of professional basketball players shoot 58% (20-34) from the free-throw line?

What’s maddening is… the Celtics led for most of the first half. They completely collapsed in the 3rd quarter. This team isn’t good enough defensively to overcome such a woeful offensive performance.

Brad Stevens just about emptied the bench in the 1st half – he played 12 guys. TWELVE!

For those curious about the rotation, Kanter (12 points, 6 rebounds) started at center, Carson Edwards was the first rookie off the bench (11 minutes) and Grant Williams saw significant action in the 1st half.

A few highlights:

and nuggets of information:

The Sixers shot poorly for most of the game, got an up-and-down Embiid night, committed a bunch of silly fouls, and still beat the Celtics by double digits. Yeah, this team is for real. — Matt “Halloween” del Rio (@mdelNBA) October 24, 2019

Carsen Edwards passes Ben Simmons on the all time 3 pointers made list — Darth Mortis (@BCLee33) October 24, 2019

PS: Philly ain’t that good.

Box score