Shuffle off to Buffalo, last call for Eagles before trade deadline

This will be pretty much The Week That Was for the reeling Eagles. If you win in Buffalo, you might feel good about your team heading into a home game with Chicago at 4-4. Lose and it could be time to deconstruct any notion of contending for a division title in 2019.

Everything was hunky-dory just seven weeks ago. We had deep depth, they said. A great offensive line, best defensive tackle combo in the NFC, a legit deep threat at wide receiver, solid running back rotation, a groovy crew of defensive backs and the best QB in the NFC East healthy again.

All of that has degenerated quickly.

Now we’re relying on undrafted rookies signed off practice squads. The latest casualty: the team officially placed DT Hassan Ridgeway on Injured Reserve after he suffered an ankle injury Sunday in Dallas. Acquired in a draft weekend trade with the Indianapolis Colts, Ridgeway took over as the starter alongside Fletcher Cox in Week 3 after injuries to Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan.

The Eagles have added Anthony Rush and Albert Huggins from the practice squads of Oakland and Houston, respectively. They’re going to play on Sunday in Buffalo against a team that has a complex series of runs in its arsenal and a big, strong-armed quarterback in Josh Allen leading the Bills to a 5-1 record.

“It’s crazy how everything has changed at tackle,” Cox said. “You just have to roll with it. Every player we have here in this room is capable in this defense. We just have to work together and play better. We know how important this game is for us.”

To add insult to injury, it looks like WR DeSean Jackson will be held out yet another week with a slow-healing abdominal strain.

No doubt Bills HC Sean McDermott is more than willing to take advantage of his former team when they are down.

Good ole Dave Spadaro gave us a really good preview of what the Bills have in store for us:

The Ways to Beat Buffalo …

1. Buffalo averages 135.8 yards rushing per game, and it’s not all from running backs Frank Gore (338 yards) and Devin Singletary (153 yards). Quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball. A lot. He runs to keep plays alive, he runs when he doesn’t like what he sees downfield, and he runs on designed plays. Allen is second on the team with 180 rushing yards and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is aware of the complexity of Buffalo’s ground attack.

“He is running like a big man and running like a fullback, a lot of stuff that (Carolina quarterback) Cam Newton would do,” Schwartz said at his Tuesday press conference. “They have all the RPOs. They have probably a more – complex really isn’t the best word I am looking for, but varied run game than any team we’ve faced. Some teams sort of take the approach of keep it simple and we only do a couple things. These guys do an awful lot. They have powers, they have counters, they have stutters, they have zone runs, they have RPOs, they have jet sweeps, they have quarterback runs, and he’s a big part of those.

“And then you add into the equation his ability to extend plays and to run for first downs. I think that we have to be at our very best. It’s not just going to be covering guys. We have to play well in the run game, and then we also have to be good in our pass rush game to keep him from escaping or having step-up lanes and have guys in position to keep him from moving the chains.”