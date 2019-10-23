Astros

Simone Biles busts out backflip with twist, throws out first pitch at World Series game (Video)

Simone Biles busts out backflip with twist, throws out first pitch at World Series game (Video)

Astros

Simone Biles busts out backflip with twist, throws out first pitch at World Series game (Video)

By October 23, 2019

By: |

USA gymnast Simone Biles was invited to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night, as the Astros were looking for a spectacle to fire up the fans.

The team, after all, mounted a late comeback in Game 1, but came up just short in the 5-4 loss. As such, they looked to Biles to dazzle fans before Game 2, and that’s exactly what she did.

Biles made her way out to the mound, then did a sick backflip with a twist, before she hurled the ball toward the plate.

That’s not the usual ceremonial pitch we’re used to seeing, but it was awesome nonetheless.

Astros, MLB, Promoted, Updates

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Astros
Home