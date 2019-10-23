Simone Biles busts out backflip with twist, throws out first pitch at World Series game (Video)

USA gymnast Simone Biles was invited to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night, as the Astros were looking for a spectacle to fire up the fans.

The team, after all, mounted a late comeback in Game 1, but came up just short in the 5-4 loss. As such, they looked to Biles to dazzle fans before Game 2, and that’s exactly what she did.

Biles made her way out to the mound, then did a sick backflip with a twist, before she hurled the ball toward the plate.

That’s not the usual ceremonial pitch we’re used to seeing, but it was awesome nonetheless.