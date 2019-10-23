Teams 'highly interested' in Cam Newton ahead of trade deadline

Despite losing their starting quarterback to an injury earlier this season, the Panthers have been on a roll with Kyle Allen, who has led them to four straight wins. But with Cam Newton nearing a return from the foot injury that has kept him out, the Panthers have a tough decision to make at quarterback.

Allen has already been named the starter for Carolina’s showdown with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but it’s unclear what the plan is after this week. Coincidentally enough, the trade deadline is less than a week away, and Newton’s name has apparently come up as a player teams are “highly interested” in.

Teams are "highly interested" in Cam Newton as the trade deadline approaches, but it’s unlikely the Panthers deal the former MVP, per @mikefreemanNFL pic.twitter.com/UF7G3wekDN — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 23, 2019

While it’s unlikely the Panthers deal Newton, it’s still an interesting scenario to play out. Carolina seems to be doing just fine with Allen, and Newton’s injury history has become a problem the past couple of seasons. How could the Panthers not at least consider moving Newton?

We’ll see if this rumor picks up steam closer to the deadline next week, but it also depends on how Allen plays this week against a tough 49ers defense that could determine what the Panthers eventually do with Newton.