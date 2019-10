The Miami Heat have a rising star in Tyler Herro, and he showed why he was worthy of the 13th overall pick in this year’s draft during Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies.

Herro surprised many going as high in the draft as he did, but he’s already shown that he can make plays with the ball off his hands, and can take opponents off the dribble.

He did exactly that to Grayson Allen during Wednesday’s game — putting the Duke product on skates with this sick hesitation move.

Yikes.