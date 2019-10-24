David Ross' mock spring training speech helped him land Cubs manager job

The Chicago Cubs had a number of viable, experienced candidates at their disposal in their search for a new manager, being that the position was one of the most attractive in all sports.
It’s not often that a job of that nature opens up — this year being the exception, with both the Phillies and Cubs parting ways with their managers — so the Cubs had their pick of the litter.
They chose former Cubs catcher David Ross, as he’s had a relationship with a number of the team’s players, and he also served as the team’s special assistant to baseball operations after retiring.
An interesting nugget about why he landed the job recently surfaced, though, with a mock spring training speech Ross delievered apparently helping put him over the top.
Let this be a lesson to all the wannabe managers out there — make sure your public speaking skills are on point.
Comments