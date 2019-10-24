NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

Hoops Manifesto

By October 24, 2019

Oct 23, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) reacts in a game against the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Indiana)

32 points, 12-18 FG, 8-10 FT, 23 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, 4 blocks

No Blake Griffin, no problem, when AD plays like this.

 

