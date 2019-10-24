Randy Orton Teases Jump To AEW, Chris Jericho Responds

Randy Orton is currently teasing a jump to AEW. The Viper recently posted a pic of himself on Instagram next to a plaque that reads “elite level,” as an obvious reference to the wildly popular faction of Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, in All Elite Wrestling.

Interestingly enough, Orton tagged The Revival and Luke Harper in the post. WWE fans will remember that all three men were once very vocal about leaving Vince McMahon’s company, but were ultimately shut down and remain on the active roster.

Orton also tagged Cody and current AEW World champion Chris Jericho, both of whom are obviously top stars in Tony Khan’s new promotion. While all of this may be nothing more than trolling on Randy’s part, Fightful is reporting that his current WWE contract is set to expire next year.

The timing of Orton’s tease is suspect, especially if his contract indeed has several months left. Could it be that Randy is closer to leaving the company than fans realize? Or is all of this Orton’s way of just stirring the pot, to get fans talking?

Either way, Jericho is having fun with it. AEW’s top titleholder responded to Orton’s post with “send in a tape and some pix and I’ll see what I can do.” This has only intensified the situation of course, as many WWE fans are convinced that Orton is on his way to AEW.

AEW Dynamite continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling world, as each program receives mostly positive reviews from fans. The show runs opposite of NXT, WWE’s third brand, on Wednesday nights.