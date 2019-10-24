Rob Gronkowski pokes fun at Bill Belichick over Monday Night Football decision making

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski knows Bill Belichick as well as anyone, so he’s as qualified to read the head coach’s facial expressions as anyone.

So when Belichick actually smiled during Monday’s game against the Jets, Gronk couldn’t help but weigh in about it.

The Patriots intentionally had two penalties called on themselves while up 33-0 to burn clock and shorten the game, and it was so clever that Belichick himself actually smiled about it.

Gronk wrote an “open letter” to Belichick about it in a spot for Uninterrupted, and he did a good job of poking fun about the Monday Night Smile.

Dear Bill Belichick, Through 9 seasons and 3 Super Bowls, I've never seen you with such pure joy on the field. 😐#SincerelyYours, @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/oKAGwcRq9Q — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 24, 2019

Classic Gronk.