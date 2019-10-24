The Betting Window for October 25-27

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can absolutely play yourself in the race to be the wokest publication.

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Lee Selby -160 over Ricky Burns ($30)

Dereck Chisora -375 over David Price ($45)

Beneil Dariush -160 over Frank Camacho ($10)

Ben Askren -175 over Demian Maia ($10)

Stevie Ray +250 over Michael Johnson ($5)

Burns is an absolute dog. Tough as nails, scrappy, and will fight to the death. The problem is, Selby is a younger, quicker, sharper, fresher dog. He’s a more-skilled younger version of Burns.

It seems like every few years, Price strings together a few wins and he gets a gentle momentum, and every single time he steps up to a higher level, he falls face-down, usually literally.

Last Week: $ +19.92

Year To Date: $ -173.34

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.